HANCOCK COUNTY, Wv. (KDKA) — No out-of-state resident is permitted to purchase alcohol in Hancock County, according to officials from the Hancock County Health Department.
The rule will take effect tomorrow, April 6, at 12 p.m. and will be in place indefinitely. Anyone who wants to buy liquor in Hancock County must have some form of identification issued by the state of West Virginia.
The health department also said it would be implementing new restrictions for the stores, including one that limits occupancy to 10 people in the store at any given time. An employee will be required to be outside of the building to verify people’s licenses before allowing them inside. People will only be allowed to purchase three items per day.
Any failure to comply with officials’ regulations may result in the business being forcibly closed, according to the health department.
