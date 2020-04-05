LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Fans of the widely popular Netflix documentary series Tiger King have something to look forward to this week.
One of the show’s stars, Jeff Lowe, and his wife, Lauren Dropla, sent a video confirming the news of an additional episode to one of the show’s fans: Justin Turner, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Netflix is adding one more episode. We’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on,” Lowe said in the video.
So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!
🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨
There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ
— Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020
Tiger King made headlines in Pittsburgh last week when an artist created a Tiger King mural in Uptown.
