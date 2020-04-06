Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — The Charleroi Regional Police Department has suspended an officer that is under investigation by the state police.
On Monday, Todd Pappasergi — the solicitor of the Charleroi Regional Police Board — said the department suspended William Gardner.
He was placed on administrative leave March 30 and will remain on leave as the investigation and filing of criminal charges progresses, Pappasergi said in a release.
“As this is a pending criminal and personnel matter, no further comment will be made at this time,” Pappasergi said in a release.
