DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — Another emergency food giveaway is scheduled for Monday in Duquesne and traffic restrictions will be in place.
Last week, an estimated 1,700 families were helped by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Another giveaway is set to take place between 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. on Monday and the same traffic restrictions will be in place.
If you’re coming to the food bank, here’s what you need to know:
- You will have to enter at the South Linden Street entrance to RIDC Park.
- This is opposite of Center Street along State Route 837.
- NO traffic will be allowed to enter RIDC Park at Grant Avenue except for employees and customers of the other businesses.
- There will be two lanes of traffic for the food bank on South Linden Street.
- Port-a-potties will be in place every three-tenths of a mile for people in line.
- Police officers will be directing traffic along state route 837 near Center Street and Grant Avenue.
- You will need to be patient.
