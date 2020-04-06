PARIS, Oh. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Ohio.
The Stark County sheriff’s office says the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on private property in Paris Township.
Deputies found 38-year-old Anthony Rhoads of East Canton dead from the single-vehicle ATV crash.
A 38-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries.
Authorities said the vehicle rolled over an embankment, ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said they suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and they said no safety helmets were being used.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.