



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Weather today will be beautiful as high pressure builds in.

We will have sunny skies pretty much all day long, with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Tonight, our next disturbance moves in, bringing the chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms tomorrow morning through the day with some heavy downpours.

Areas south of Interstate 80 are under a marginal risk for our severe weather outlook (1 in 5 chance) meaning there’s a potential for damaging 40 to 50 mph winds along with 1-inch hail for most of western Pennsylvania.

Wednesday, we will still have a shower or thunderstorm around, but it doesn’t look supportive of anything too severe.

Our high temperature both days will be nearing 70 degrees.

Thursday, there will be a a few leftover showers and high temperatures in the mid 50’s.

Friday, things will be mostly cloudy with a possible snow flurry in the morning with high temperatures maybe not even making it to 50 degrees.

The end of the week temperatures will be much cooler.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.