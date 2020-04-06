BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — For expecting mothers, the risk of coronavirus is impacting many aspects of pregnancy.

“It’s a situation that’s changing daily. Initially, it was social distancing, stay away, wash your hands. But now we’re understanding this is far more intense of a situation,” says expectant mother, Brittainy Hambelton.

There’s the possibility of separation after giving birth.

“The CDC is recommending out of an abundance of caution, for mothers that have the infection, or if there’s a mother we think may have the infection, and the test is not back yet, that until we know that, we do some separation,” says Dr. Richard Beigi, an OBGYN at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital.

There’s also a shorter stay in the hospital, just 24 hours in some cases.

“It turns out most patients actually do want that,” says Dr. Beigi. “This is for women and babies with no signs of a problem, and can safely go home.”

“I’m a first-time mom, and I will need all the help I can get,” says Hambelton.

“What we don’t want to do is send someone out who doesn’t have what they need at home,” Dr. Beigi says.

As for complications to mother and baby because of coronavirus, the information is still coming in.

“To date, we don’t have any evidence that pregnant women to either get the infection, or if they get the infection, get worse, have a worse time with it, or have worse outcomes, compared to non-pregnant women their same age,” Dr. Beigi explains. “In terms of the baby, there’s still inconclusive evidence and there’s no definitive proof that the mother, if she becomes infected, can pass that to the baby when she’s pregnant.”

The CDC does not know if the current coronavirus can be transmitted through breast milk.