



CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — Massive amounts of donated goods are piling up outside of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Coraopolis despite the charity’s pleas for the public to stop.

On the organization’s website, they say all of their Pittsburgh area location are temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, gigantic pile of donations is building up outside their location on Chess Street in Coroaoplis. It is so large it is starting to surround the building.

St. Vincent de Paul Society is asking people through their Facebook page to stop dropping off any and all donations at their stores and drop-off bins until after the pandemic is passed.

Their full message reads:

“As valuable as your clothing and household goods donations are, we need to ask you to refrain from dropping them off at our stores and drop-off bins. For safety reasons and to follow the Governor’s orders we are currently not processing in-kind donations. Please keep your donations until the current crisis is over and we will gladly once again accept your valuable goods for the benefit of our vulnerable population. Thank you for your patient support. May God bless us all! #thriftstore #stvincentdepaul”





The organization will continue to update the public during the pandemic through their website and Facebook page.