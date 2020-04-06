PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the coronavirus impacting so many, it’s hitting those already in need harder.

Non-profits in the Pittsburgh area as well as a hefty donation from the PNC Foundation are providing meals to thousands of families.

Off and on, families have been waiting in line in Carrick. They’re maintaining social distancing thanks to blue tape marking the sidewalk.

This is just one of 20 locations where people will be picking up meals for their families.

All of this is possible through United Way’s Students and Families Food Relief Fund. It launched last week thanks to a $1 million donation from the PNC Foundation.

This will help provide meals to students and their families within the Pittsburgh Public, Duquesne City and Clairton school districts.

More than 36,000 meals are expected to be delivered just this week.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward was told this is a scary time for families. Many students depend on meals they would’ve received while in school and without that, many go hungry.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Charlie Batch is also helping, with his non-profit is lending support. They’re providing free hygiene products for families.

“The meals are USDA approved meals, so they’re much like the meals the kids would be getting in school if they were in school,” said Bobbi Watt Geer, president and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Pa.

“And larger portions for mom, dad, grandma and grandpa who are living at home. So it’s really important, especially right now with so many layoffs.”

“With our best of the Batch foundation, we just try to support everyone else doing a lot of different great things around the city,” said Batch.

“This is something we continue to do because we understand, especially with children that are out of school right now,” he went on to say. “There’s still a need.”

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward was told the need is only expected to grow, especially with the uncertainty that’s ahead.