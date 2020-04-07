



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed Tuesday morning that two more people have died from Coronavirus, and there are 47 new cases county-wide.

The total number of confirmed cases for the county now stands at 689, and the death toll has risen to six. All victims were adults.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 101 have been or are hospitalized.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 7, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county: pic.twitter.com/cskRyqAtrQ — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 7, 2020

Some are missing addresses or other information. While some other demographic information is included, it is minimal and usually lacking which is why that data has not been shared publicly. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 7, 2020

According to the Health Department, the six deaths include five patients who were hospitalized – one in their 60s, two in their 70s, one in their 80s, and one in their 90s. One individual who died was not hospitalized; that person was in their 70s.

The Health Department says 51 percent of the patients are female, and 49 percent of them are male.

Forty-two percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Twenty percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

00-04 – 3 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 9 (1%)

19-24 – 58 (8%)

25-49 – 286 (42%)

50-64 – 191 (28%)

65+ — 138 (20%)

