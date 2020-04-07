Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to the scene of a reported fire along Liberty Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called out to the 4500 block of Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the apartments above Nana’s Place Pizza Shop.
Responders spotted fire on the first floor of the building and were able to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators will continue to search for a cause.
