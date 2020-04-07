NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly coughing on a gas station employee in New Castle, claiming he had coronavirus.
New Castle Police say 26-year-old Michael Quear was at the Speedway on North Jefferson Street Monday when he tried to buy cigarettes but couldn’t because he didn’t have his ID.
Police say Quear became upset and coughed towards the gas station employee. He allegedly told the employee they better disinfect the store because he had coronavirus.
He’s charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
“The NCPD would like to remind people that during these difficult times people should be considerate of others rather than engaging in intimidation and spreading fear,” police said in a Facebook post.
“The NCPD will thoroughly investigate any such inappropriate actions against members of our community.”
