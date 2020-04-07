



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to local hospitals following an overnight shooting in Arlington Heights.

The shooting happened along Arlington Avenue.

People in the area reported to KDKA that they heard over fifty shots fired.

Pittsburgh Police officers and investigators were on the scene for several hours overnight gathering evidence.

Numerous evidence markers were placed near a building.

Police spent hours checking out vehicles parked along the road.

Right now, emergency officials tell us two people were shot and taken to local hospitals.

At this time, their conditions are unknown.

It is unknown at this time what led to the massive gunfire.

At this time, no one has been arrested, and there are no details on a suspect.

