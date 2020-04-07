Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many employers have been forced to lay off workers because of the Coronavirus pandemic, but some — like USPS — are hiring.
The Postal Service is looking to fill several temporary positions, including mail handler assistant and mail processing clerk assistant.
You have to be at least 18 years old to apply and be able to pass a background and medical check.
The pay ranges from $16.21 to $17.29 hourly.
Those interested are asked to apply at: www.usps.com/employment.
From the website, click on “Search Jobs,” select “Pittsburgh,” then click “Start.”
You must log in to post a comment.