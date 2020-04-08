



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are now a total of 10 Coronavirus-related deaths and 720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Health Department officials announced four additional deaths Wednesday, along with 31 additional cases of the virus.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 113 have been or are hospitalized.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 8, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/Rodwxv6PAT — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 8, 2020

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald @ACE_Fitzgerald and Health Department Director Dr. Bogen will hold a briefing today at 4 PM. It will be streamed live on the county’s (@AlleghenyCounty) and the Health Department’s Facebook (@AlleghenyCountyHealth) pages. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 8, 2020

According to the Health Department, all 10 deaths are individuals who were over the age of 65.

They have not released further details on the four latest victims, but did say yesterday that the first six included one in their 60s, two in their 70s, one in their 80s, and one in their 90s. One of those individuals who died was not hospitalized; that person was in their 70s.

The Health Department says 51 percent of the patients are female, and 49 percent of them are male.

Forty-one percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Twenty-one percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 9 (1%)

19-24 – 58 (8%)

25-49 – 294 (41%)

50-64 – 203 (28%)

65+ — 150 (21%)

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.