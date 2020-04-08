BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 2 More Deaths, Brings Total To 6
LATROBE (KDKA) – Heavy rain and winds caused plenty of damage at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe overnight.

The storm caused a hangar to be ripped from the ground and blown away.

According to KDKA Westmoreland Bureau Chief Ross Guidotti, the hangar was ripped out of the ground and blew across Route 981.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray

Other damage included one plane that had the front heavily damaged.

KDKA is working to learn more information about what all was damaged.

