



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is launching a new campaign that echoes the famous words of Fred Rogers.

“Help the Helpers” launched today in a joint initiative with UPMC and the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers. They are hoping it helps to continue spreading the message of helping one another.

The program encourages everyone to be supportive of essential workers and to do kind gestures where they can to help others.





For example, make a phone call to a neighbor, send a card to an isolated elderly person, offer to order groceries, donate protective equipment or handmade face masks.

City officials just asks that you continue important social distancing practices.

Mayor Bill Peduto says: “Any gesture of support is welcome, but please be smart about it. The best way to help everyone continues to be staying inside and keeping the virus from spreading. For the safety of our community, and to lower the likelihood of exposure to or spreading of COVID-19, you should always follow the social distancing and self-isolation recommendations from federal, state and local governments.”

Pittsburghers are being encouraged to share their “Helping the Helpers” stories by using the #HelpTheHelpers hashtag on social media.

A window sign is also available for download at UPMC.com/HelpTheHelpersPGH.