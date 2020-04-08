Comments
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — More than a dozen West Virginia University students have tested positive for coronavirus.
The university says the students had returned to private, off-campus apartments, and there is no indication they were on campus.
Health officials are working to retrace their movements to alert others that may have been in contact with them.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WVU’s campuses closed on March 20.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.