PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many City of Pittsburgh workers will now be wearing protective masks while on the job due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

City officials say police, firefighters and paramedics, animal control officers and park rangers will wear the masks.

(Source: Pittsburgh Public Works)

In addition, personnel from the departments of Public Works, Mobility and Infrastructure, Permits Licenses and Inspections, and Parks and Recreation are also getting masks.

The city shared pictures on Twitter of Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert and other police officers wearing the masks.

Chief Schubert said in a news release: “We’ve got to model this practice for everybody else. If everyone does their part and wears a mask, we might be able to stop this virus even quicker.”

The city says they will wear the masks until COVID-19 is “defeated.”

