



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a gas station in Mt. Oliver was robbed with an AR-style rifle.

On Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., the Mt. Oliver Police Department was called to the Sunoco gas station on Brownsville Road for the armed robbery.

With help from the Allegheny County police, detectives learned two men entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk.

They also robbed customers, and police say they got away with an undetermined amount of money.

One of the men had an AR-style rifle.

No one was injured, police say.

Call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477 with any information.