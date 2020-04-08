PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Storms rattled the area overnight and into the early hours of the morning on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Just prior to 4:00 a.m., severe thunderstorm watches for southwestern Pennsylvania were canceled but heavy rain will continue through around 6:30 a.m.
The rain will gradually clear through the morning and make way for a nice afternoon.
However, the dry weather will not last very long, with rain moving back in on Thursday and then a big drop in temperatures.
Today will see a high in the mid-to-upper-60s then on Friday it will be in the 40s.
Easter weekend looks to be warm but with a chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.