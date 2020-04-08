



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Storms rattled the area overnight and into the early hours of the morning on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Just prior to 4:00 a.m., severe thunderstorm watches for southwestern Pennsylvania were canceled but heavy rain will continue through around 6:30 a.m.

The rain will gradually clear through the morning and make way for a nice afternoon.

However, the dry weather will not last very long, with rain moving back in on Thursday and then a big drop in temperatures.

Today will see a high in the mid-to-upper-60s then on Friday it will be in the 40s.

Easter weekend looks to be warm but with a chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.

