



NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The roof of St. Mary Częstochowa Catholic Church in New Kensington was partially ripped off due to the heavy winds overnight.

The damage is shocking here at St. Mary Częstochowa Catholic Church in New Kensington. Part of the roof ripped off by the harsh wind overnight. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/KBIQErucIo — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 8, 2020

The church is located on Kenneth Road.

Other areas saw damage due to the storms that rolled through overnight.

One viewer sent us a picture of a Jeep that turned over in Mt. Pleasant due to heavy winds and rain.

Two homes in Robinson Township had their driveways blocked due to downed trees, according to KDKA’s Lisa Washington.

Happening now: Reports of damage across Western PA this morning, after last night’s strong storms. This tree fell blocking a driveway for two homes along S. Petrie Rd. in Robinson Twp. I’ll have a live report at 6:00a.m. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/pmvnV707kJ — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) April 8, 2020

One of the trees snapped and another was uprooted as a result of the high winds.

The homes are located S. Petrie Road in Robinson Township and the owner of one of the homes told KDKA’s Lisa Washington that he is a healthcare worker at a local hospital and is unsure how he is going to be able to get to work this morning.

WATCH: Lisa Washington Reports on Storm Damage In Robinson Township



In a strange twist, the owners of the two homes recently put up new mailboxes and somehow, the downed trees missed the mailboxes and they are still standing.



KDKA will have team coverage of severe weather damage all morning on KDKA Morning News.