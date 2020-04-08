BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 2 More Deaths, Brings Total To 6
By Lindsay Ward
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The roof of St. Mary Częstochowa Catholic Church in New Kensington was partially ripped off due to the heavy winds overnight.

The church is located on Kenneth Road.

Other areas saw damage due to the storms that rolled through overnight.

One viewer sent us a picture of a Jeep that turned over in Mt. Pleasant due to heavy winds and rain.

Photo Credit: Sherry Spataro

Two homes in Robinson Township had their driveways blocked due to downed trees, according to KDKA’s Lisa Washington.

One of the trees snapped and another was uprooted as a result of the high winds.

The homes are located S. Petrie Road in Robinson Township and the owner of one of the homes told KDKA’s Lisa Washington that he is a healthcare worker at a local hospital and is unsure how he is going to be able to get to work this morning.

WATCH: Lisa Washington Reports on Storm Damage In Robinson Township

In a strange twist, the owners of the two homes recently put up new mailboxes and somehow, the downed trees missed the mailboxes and they are still standing.


KDKA will have team coverage of severe weather damage all morning on KDKA Morning News.

