MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University has canceled its in-person summer classes due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Office of the Provost is in the process of determining which courses originally slated for on-campus delivery can be transitioned to an online format for summer,” the university said in a release on Wednesday.

The “Maymester” term scheduled for May 11-29 has now been canceled.

New student orientation has also been moved online.

The full release can be found below.

Dear West Virginia University community,

As we continue to address the issues that are rising out of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, I am so proud – but not surprised – at the tremendous efforts put forth by our campus community. We have seen great acts of service, of teaching and learning, and of adapting to a new way of working. We have placed the safety of our faculty, staff, students and community above all else. That is what is required of us at this moment in our world’s history. We have responded in ways only Mountaineers can – and for that I am deeply grateful.

This is our second week in an alternative learning environment, and I am so pleased with the ingenuity and dedication with which our faculty and staff have approached this change. You have demonstrated time and again the commitment you have to our students.

I am equally proud of our students who have accepted this unexpected and unprecedented change to their learning experience. The resiliency and adaptability you are demonstrating now will serve you well in the years ahead.

In addition, words are inadequate to share the appreciation and gratitude we feel for our healthcare colleagues at Health Sciences and WVU Medicine. They are true heroes in action – taking care of our patients, as well as thoughtfully planning so that we are prepared across the state to handle this public health crisis. Their partnership and leadership during this time is unparalleled.

And as the pandemic continues to carve a path of uncertainty, the safety of our campus community remains our utmost priority. Therefore, the University has made the following decisions as we approach the summer months.

Summer Term to Move Online

West Virginia University and our divisional campuses will extend the alternative delivery of courses through summer term. With the possible exception of some programming at the Health Sciences Center, there will be no on-campus classroom instruction for the entire summer term scheduled to run May 18 through August 7. In addition, courses slated for the “Maymester” term originally scheduled for May 11-29 have been canceled.

The Office of the Provost is in the process of determining which courses originally slated for on-campus delivery can be transitioned to an online format for summer. Students will be notified next week if a course for which they are registered is not being transitioned online or if it is moving to a different part of summer term. For courses that are being transitioned from on-campus to online delivery, student registration will be transferred automatically. Courses originally scheduled for online delivery will continue to be offered as planned.

Students should work with their advisors to explore the next steps for their summer coursework. Students who require departmental approvals for online course sections should contact WVU Online at 800-253-2676 or by email at WVUSummerSession@mail.wvu.edu.

Also, there are a variety of student resources that can be found online, including tutoring, mental health counseling, library access, online learning tips and more.

Summer Camps

The University is canceling all events and camps through June 30. This includes all events sponsored by WVU Extension, as well as on the Beckley and Keyser campuses. Some colleges or units may convert events to remote delivery, but cancellation will occur if remote delivery of material and programming is not possible. If anyone has questions regarding a specific summer program, they should contact the sponsoring unit for details.

Scheduled on-campus, in-person WVU Athletics camps in June also will be canceled. This includes camps slated for baseball, football, gymnastics, men’s basketball, men’s soccer, tennis, track, women’s basketball, women’s soccer and wrestling. Participants should visit WVUcamps.com regularly for updated information on the remaining athletic camps in July and August. Information for any rescheduled dates or virtual camp opportunities will be posted on WVUcamps.com. Campers who preregistered for the canceled June sessions will receive refunds.

All First-Year Trips also have been canceled for the month of June. If you have already registered, you will be receiving information from Adventure WV staff.

A decision will be made by the end of April for events planned for July.

New Student Orientation

The University will move our New Student Orientation program to an online experience, replacing the on-campus experience that is typically held in the month of June.

An FAQ answers many questions our incoming students may have. Registration will resume this month.

As you can see, there are many complex issues around which decisions must be made. Be assured that every action taken is done so with the health and safety of not only our campus community, but our state and nation, in mind.

Reality is unfolding before us, often hour-by-hour. The future may feel uncertain – with more questions than answers. But it is precisely in these moments that Mountaineers rise to the occasion.

Preemptive preparation and quick decision-making have made a difference in how our community and our state are faring during this crisis. This is not the time to become complacent. This is the time to lean in and stay the course as prescribed by our state and national public health officials. We must do what we can to protect our families, our coworkers and our neighbors.

Leaning on our core values, our University will continue to lead. Our curiosity will spawn innovations. Our commitment to personal accountability will lead to caring for our community. And our dedication to service will remind us that we are truly better when we work as One WVU.

So, I thank you for your patience and understanding as we look toward tomorrow. And we will continue to make the necessary changes that will save lives. I urge each of you to be safe, be well and know that together – we are making a difference.

Warmest regards,

Signature of E. Gordon Gee

E. Gordon Gee

President, West Virginia University