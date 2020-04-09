BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 18,228, Death Toll Stands At 338
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced two more Coronavirus-related deaths, as well as 39 new cases of the virus on Thursday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 759, and a total of 12 death. All the victims have been over the age of 65.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 117 have been or are hospitalized.

The Health Department says 52 percent of the patients are female, and 48 percent of them are male.

Forty percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Twenty-one percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

  • 00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)
  • 05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)
  • 13-18 – 9 (1%)
  • 19-24 – 61 (8%)
  • 25-49 – 306 (40%)
  • 50-64 – 215 (28%)
  • 65 + — 162 (21%)

