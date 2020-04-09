



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced two more Coronavirus-related deaths, as well as 39 new cases of the virus on Thursday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 759, and a total of 12 death. All the victims have been over the age of 65.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 117 have been or are hospitalized.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 9, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/hXxJhKs2nx — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 9, 2020

The county has launched a COVID-19 Dashboard. Additional demographic info is available by going to https://t.co/HlNpfsXjID. It is updated each day by noon & also shares the info in different ways, including provided confirmed case info in different age groupings. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 9, 2020

The Health Department says 52 percent of the patients are female, and 48 percent of them are male.

Forty percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Twenty-one percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 9 (1%)

19-24 – 61 (8%)

25-49 – 306 (40%)

50-64 – 215 (28%)

65 + — 162 (21%)

