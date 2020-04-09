BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Now Confirms 10 Total Coronavirus-Related Deaths
By Lisa Washington
WAYNESBURG (KDKA) – An early morning explosion has leveled the Alpha Graphics and Signs building in Waynesburg.

The business, located on Water Dam Road, has been completely destroyed.

KDKA’s Lisa Washington is in Waynesburg, working to learn more.

