WAYNESBURG (KDKA) – An early morning explosion has leveled the Alpha Graphics and Signs building in Waynesburg.
Just arrived at a business explosion on Water Dam Rd. in Waynesburg. Alpha Graphics and Signs has been leveled. We’re working to learn if there were any injuries. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/rBNW39J9E1
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) April 9, 2020
The business, located on Water Dam Road, has been completely destroyed.
KDKA’s Lisa Washington is in Waynesburg, working to learn more.
