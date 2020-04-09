BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Now Confirms 10 Total Coronavirus-Related Deaths
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The overnight rain showers will carry into this afternoon.

While temperatures today will star in the low 50s, they will end in the mid-40s as the wind from the cold front will bring gusts of up to 25-30mph.

This also brings a wind advisory for Garrett County, Maryland until 8:00 p.m., with gusts up to 50mph.

Tonight, rain and some snow showers will mix north of I-80 and along with ridges with an inch or less of accumulation.

Friday will have a frigid start with lows below freezing and snow showers. The high will be about 15 degrees below average in the low 40s.

Saturday will have a cold start but will rebound throughout the day with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Easter morning will be mild and rain showers are expected through the afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

