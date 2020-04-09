Comments
WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in White Oak.
Allegheny County said the crash happened in the 3000 block of Jacks Run road on Thursday.
The road in the area is currently closed.
The Allegheny County police are helping with the investigation.
