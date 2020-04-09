BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 18,228, Death Toll Stands At 338
WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in White Oak.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Allegheny County said the crash happened in the 3000 block of Jacks Run road on Thursday.

The road in the area is currently closed.

The Allegheny County police are helping with the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

