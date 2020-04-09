



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Pennsylvania schools will remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic under a new state order.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s education secretary signed the closure order Thursday.

The decision affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools.

It means children will spend the rest of the academic year learning remotely. Gov. Wolf had previously closed schools indefinitely.

In a press release, Gov. Wolf said: “We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis. This was not an easy decision but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families.”

Pennsylvania has seen more than 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 310 deaths.

