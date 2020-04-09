



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they are dealing with three new cases of Coronavirus within their bureau.

That brings their total number of cases to four.

The latest cases include an instructor with the Police Academy, an officer working in the administrative branch, and a police recruit.

ALERT: Three additional Pittsburgh Bureau of Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. All are in self-isolation at home. In addition, two City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services employees have also tested positive for the virus.https://t.co/gX3QJzyagY pic.twitter.com/iBIUvGErjP — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 9, 2020

All are self-isolating at home, and none of the patients have need hospitalization.

The bureau says they are monitoring the cases closely and working to get in touch with anyone who had contact with the patients.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Officials with the City of Pittsburgh also say that two Environmental Service workers have tested positive for the virus, and a third is self-quarantining after have contact with the two positive patients.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.