GREEN TREE, PA (KDKA) – The debate of the greatest National Football League quarterback of all-time draws many opinions, and often involves heated discussions with many athletes familiar to the area and the Steelers organization.

In an interview Thursday afternoon on 93.7 The Fan’s Cook and Joe Show, Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw joined Ron Cook and Joe Starkey. He shared his thoughts on some of the greatest to play his position.

Best Steelers’ Quarterback:

“I would give it to Ben [Roethlisberger], his numbers far exceed mine,” Bradshaw told 93.7. “I may have more Super Bowls, but he’s a much better quarterback. He’s big, strong, accurate, puts up monstrous numbers and he’s won two Super Bowls.”

Yet, in the search for the NFL’s greatest quarterback of all time (G.O.A.T.), Bradshaw shared opposite feelings, particularly about former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“I don’t think he’s the greatest quarterback of all-time,” Bradshaw said. “He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No! Is he better than Dan Fouts? No! Dan Marino? No! I’m talking talent wise when you put all of us together.”

Bradshaw went on to explain the value of winning Super Bowls.

“I absolutely have no problem saying if you’ve got the most Super Bowls, and he’s done it, you can be in there, but I don’t put anybody as the greatest of all-time. I would never do that,” he said.

He also discussed the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady feud that’s followed Brady to Tampa Bay.

“I’m a little bit tired of this soap opera between him and Belichick,” Bradshaw said. “He left because he wants to prove to everyone he can win without Belichick.”

Bradshaw said the idea of Brady leaving a team after 20 years for personal reasons didn’t cross his mind.

“You gotta be kidding me, I never wanted to leave Pittsburgh,” Bradshaw said. “No matter what my relationship was with Chuck [Noll]. Which was a good working relationship, but I respected him and know if I learned from him and followed his direction, we would win. That’s all I cared about was winning.”

Bradshaw played all 14 seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers, scoring 212 touchdowns and passing for 27,989, before retiring and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.