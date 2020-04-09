PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority will limit the number of riders on buses and light rail vehicles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Port Authority said the policy will allow for riders to have space and prevent overcrowding. It begins on April 13.
“First and foremost, we’re asking riders who don’t have to be on our vehicles to stay home,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a release. “There are a lot of essential workers keeping our region going right now and it’s important that they have a seat. Please stay off transit unless you’re heading to or from an essential job, or you’re traveling to the grocery store or pharmacy.”
The new rules are below.
- No more than 10 riders will be allowed on a 35-foot bus at one time
- No more than 15 riders will be allowed on a 40-foot bus at one time
- No more than 25 riders will be allowed on a 60-foot bus or light rail at one time
The Port Authority says if a vehicle reaches its maximum riders, drivers have been instructed to not pick up new passengers until others exit.
If standby vehicles are available, they will be sent to pick up riders who were not picked up, the Port Authority says.
