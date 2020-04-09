



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An international social media campaign is connecting medical workers with RVs to make self-isolating easier.

The “RVs For MDs” Facebook page allows people to offer their campers to nearby medical workers who need to stay away from their families while caring for coronavirus patients.

The campaign started less than three weeks ago just outside of Dallas.

Emily Phillips posted on her Facebook page that she needed an RV for her husband, who is an ER doctor.

Phillips was concerned he was exposing her and her children to the virus, and an RV would allow him to stay on their property.

Holly Haggard offered her family’s camper.

“He’s the one that’s on the front lines, and that’s a way that we can pay him back for his service,” Haggard said. “We just asked that they would pay it forward.“

Phillips and Haggard teamed up to create “RVs for MDs” to help other medical workers in the area find RVs.

The page is geared toward those who are directly working with coronavirus patients, like doctors and nurses.

The Facebook page took off, reaching several countries and collecting over 23,000 likes.

“It’s reaching so much further than we ever imagined,” Haggard said.

Sherri Miller of Washington County first saw the page after a Facebook friend shared it.

“I clicked on it and was just so inspired by the things that were happened there,” she said.

Miller and her family are avid campers and quickly offered their RV to local medical workers.

Even if it means fewer camping trips for her family this year, Miller called the decision a “no-brainer.”

“Those people are putting themselves and their families at risk every day,” she said. “So to be able to hand them any kind of gift, any kind of thank you, anything just to ease their minds a little bit, would mean the world to us.”

Miller is still waiting for someone to take her camper.

Anyone needing an RV or interested in donating can go here.