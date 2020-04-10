PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 500 people will receive free Good Friday dinner today from the Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh.

All of the food for the Light of Life Good Friday dinner was either donated or purchased with money donated to the mission.

The numbers are down this year.

Volunteers will be taking the food to nine area high rises instead of 15 high rises.

And to be extra careful, volunteers are given a pair of gloves and a mask.

Fried fish, veggies, potatoes, and dessert are some of the items that will be available.

The dinner will be a little bit different due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“So we are doing a pan full of food, so they will have the ability to make to-gos at the high rises themselves,” said Sherry Rorison, Program Manager at the Light of Life Rescue Mission”

Unlike in years past, this year, most of the food will be delivered.

Meals are being prepared for about five hundred people, which is significantly fewer than usual.

“Normally we feed around 1,000 people, but this year it’s down to about 500 because some of the high rises won’t let us in, to bring food, because of the social distancing,” said Rorison.

In addition to the deliveries, dinner will be served at the mission this Good Friday.

With reduced times, Volunteer Philip Mathew has increased the amount of time he spends at the Mission, because he’s not working during the pandemic.

“I own a small business. Like a lot of people I’m shut down so God put it on my heart to be here, do whatever I can to support other people,” said Mathew.

While there won’t be the traditional gatherings with song and prayer during dinner this year, mission workers and volunteers say that the joy and hope of Good Friday isn’t diminished.

“For us, it’s who we are. It’s the foundation of who we are, it’s our faith, Good Friday, Christ died for us, and we have to celebrate that,” Rorison said.

The love remains — in the food, and in their hearts.