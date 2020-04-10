Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Customs and Border Protection officers seized Electronics, Apple Air Pods, Air Jordans and designer brand purses.
In their latest seizure of counterfeit items, agents intercepted 23 packages arriving from Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, and China, containing:
- 264 Flawless shavers
- 235 Apple chargers
- 120 pairs of Apple ear pods
- 60 HDMI switches
- 21 fully-loaded Nintendo-like gaming systems
- 20 pairs of Air Jordan sneakers
- An assortment of Louis Vuitton, Prada, Fendi and Gucci purses and wallets.
These packages were being sent to addresses in Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland Counties in Western Pennsylvania.
These items would have a potential retail value of $51,000.
This seizure comes shortly after agents intercepted $151,000 worth of brand charms.
