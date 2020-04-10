PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local healthcare workers and others on the frontline are getting a sweet surprise for Easter.

Sarris Candies in Canonsburg is donating chocolate easter eggs to workers aiding in the fight against coronavirus.

@Sarris_Candies brought us chocolate peanut butter eggs. UPMC Presbyterian MICU nurses are happy campers right now—-with Carly Horn and Ami O’Brien #RNS #MICU pic.twitter.com/nutUpaDdUf — Tanya Lopez (@TLo1031) April 9, 2020





The company says its donated $350,000 worth of chocolate to more than two dozen local hospitals, nursing homes and organizations like food banks.

The Squirrel Hill Health Center says they received donations at both of their locations.

Thank you to @Sarris_Candies for their donation of chocolate to our staff at both locations! We still have staff going into the offices, and this was a joyous surprise for them! We are glad to still be coming together as a community during these times of uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/v2CcxmPTBU — Squirrel Hill Health Center (@SHHCPgh) April 10, 2020

“We still have staff going into the offices, and this was a joyous surprise for them! We are glad to still be coming together as a community during these times of uncertainty,” the Tweet read.