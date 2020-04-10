BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 19,979, Death Toll Now At 418
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local healthcare workers and others on the frontline are getting a sweet surprise for Easter.

Sarris Candies in Canonsburg is donating chocolate easter eggs to workers aiding in the fight against coronavirus.


The company says its donated $350,000 worth of chocolate to more than two dozen local hospitals, nursing homes and organizations like food banks.

The Squirrel Hill Health Center says they received donations at both of their locations.

“We still have staff going into the offices, and this was a joyous surprise for them! We are glad to still be coming together as a community during these times of uncertainty,” the Tweet read.

