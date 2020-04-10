Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Families on the North Side had Easter baskets delivered on Thursday thanks to the Urban Impact Foundation.
The baskets, filled with goodies, were donated by Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward and others.
“By delivering these baskets, especially to the children and youth on North Side, this is going to be tremendous encouragement,” said Ed Glover the found of the Urban Impact Foundation. “Helping them know that they’re not forgotten and that God has them in mind. That’s what our desire is, to really encourage them.”
The Urban Impact Foundation says it is always accepting donations to help more people.
