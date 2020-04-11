BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 19,979, Death Toll Now At 418
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced 1 more Coronavirus-related deaths, as well as 48 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 836, and a total of 19 deaths.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 130 have been or are hospitalized.

