PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced 1 more Coronavirus-related deaths, as well as 48 new cases of the virus on Saturday.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 836, and a total of 19 deaths.
Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 130 have been or are hospitalized.
