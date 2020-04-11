PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Easter Sunday will likely look very different for some this year.

Many churches are switching to live streaming services or hosting drive-in services to comply with stay at home orders and social distancing recommendations.

Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie is one of several local churches planning a drive-in Easter service.

Members will park their cars together and listen to the service on the radio.

The church has also hosted drive-up Easter basket blessings and confession.

“We spend so much time in our cars that there’s something to be said for ministering to people in their cars, and it’s been very fruitful,” said Father Jason Charron of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

For other churches, the internet has been key to reaching its members.

Cavalry Chapel South Pittsburgh pre-recorded their Easter service to be posted online Sunday morning.

“We’ve just kind of told our people get up normally, like you normally would, get dressed, act like you’re going to participate,” said Pastor Tim Green of Cavalry Chapel South Pittsburgh.

For some, like the elderly or homebound, watching a live stream online or driving somewhere isn’t possible.

Some churches broadcast services on local cable channels or radio stations.

If that’s not an option, church leaders say there are still ways to stay connected.

“Uniting themselves with everyone through their prayers,” said Monsignor Larry Kulick of the Diocese of Greensburg.

Pastor Green adds his church has been emphasizing fellowship.

“Check on people and just say hi,” he said. “Tell them you love them and tell them you miss them.”

KDKA will be streaming two Catholic masses on Easter Sunday on CBSN Pittsburgh.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh’s mass will start at 10 a.m., followed immediately by the Diocese of Greensburg.