MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – For the second time in one week, a Monroeville volunteer firefighter is facing charges for sexually abusing a child.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, April 9, 2020, 26-year-old Ryan Costa is being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl.

The criminal complaint states Costa has known “Jane Doe” for about a year.

The alleged abuse has been happening since the girl was 10-years-old, the complaint stated.

The victim told forensic investigators that Costa exposed himself to her over 20 times.

The first time this allegedly happened, it was from the front seat of her mother’s car while they were alone.

The 11-year-old victim also claims Costa showed her pornographic videos behind a shed outside the Monroeville Volunteer Department Station #6, where Costa was a volunteer firefighter.

It’s alleged by the victim that Costa also tried to lure her and her friend to the shed to expose himself to both of them.

In a written statement, Chief Corey Ramsey of Monroeville VFD #6 said:

“On February 26, 2020, concerns regarding the behavior of Mr. Costa were brought to the attention of our administration. Upon hearing the concerns, Monroeville Police Department was contacted and a report to Childline was completed.”

Chief Ramsey told KDKA, it’s common for children to be around the station because they host children’s events and the volunteers bring their own kids there.

“Monroeville Fire Company #6 was shocked and appalled when we heard the concerns. The sympathy and support of the Officers and Members of Our Department go out to the victim and their family,” said Chief Ramsey.

Costa faces felonies for Unlawful Contact With a Minor, Indecent Exposure and other sex-related charges.

The Monroeville Fire Department is filing charges to have Ryan Costa permanently stripped of his duties.