Gwendolyn
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Gwendolyn is a sweet girl who enjoys the company of other cats and loves to play with teaser toys and catnip! She is uncomfortable being picked up and handled so she would benefit by going home to a patient family of experienced cat owners.
- To find out more about how to adopt Gwendolyn, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Mitzi, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Biggie, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Mitzi & Biggie
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I came with my litter from a hoarding household. I need an understanding, patient family. I am 9-months-old. I like attention but am not a fan of being held. I would like a home with one of my siblings or another cat to be buddies with. I am spayed and have all of my shots.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Biggie came to us from a high-volume shelter. She was a surrender along with several other dogs. Biggie likes people and is on the calm side. She likes to go for walks. She doesn’t seem to mind cats. Biggie is 7-years-old and eligible for our Golden Buddy program. Ask about this program if you are age 65 or older! Biggie is spayed and has all of her shots.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
