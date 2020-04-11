



Gwendolyn

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Gwendolyn is a sweet girl who enjoys the company of other cats and loves to play with teaser toys and catnip! She is uncomfortable being picked up and handled so she would benefit by going home to a patient family of experienced cat owners.