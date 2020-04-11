BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 19,979, Death Toll Now At 418
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Homicide, Body Found, Local News, Stowe Township


STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a body was found in Stowe Township Saturday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Police say that they received the call about the body at 12:49 p.m. The details about the victim’s identity are not known at this point, but they were found in a wooded area near the 200 block of McCoy Road.

Investigators are treating the death as part of a homicide investigation.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Police reassured that callers could remain anonymous.

Comments