STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a body was found in Stowe Township Saturday afternoon.
Police say that they received the call about the body at 12:49 p.m. The details about the victim’s identity are not known at this point, but they were found in a wooded area near the 200 block of McCoy Road.
Investigators are treating the death as part of a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Police reassured that callers could remain anonymous.
