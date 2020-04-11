



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools will begin remote learning starting on Thursday, April 16.

High school seniors at Pittsburgh Public Schools will begin online instruction on April 16 as part of the soft rolling launch of remote learning after laptop distribution.

Beginning next week, teachers will be in contact with parents and families to review and discuss remote learning plans. Special education teachers will also be in touch with the families of students with individualized education plans.

“Remote learning is new for everyone, and we want to ensure students, families, and staff have time to familiarize themselves with how to engage and be successful,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet, Ed.D., in a statement to families. “This includes making sure students have the materials they need, and those with technology at home can log in and access content.”

Remote learning for all students will begin on April 22.

For students that will not have access to an electronic device, grade-specific instructional packets will be handed out beginning on April 16.

A full list and map can be found on the Western Pennsylvania Regional Data Center’s website.