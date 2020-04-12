



AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Ambridge Interim Chief of Police Mark Romutis has died at Allegheny General Hospital.

According to Beaver County officials, Romutis was diagnosed with COVID-19 but had reportedly been cleared to return to duty.

Romutis returned to duty on Thursday and on Friday he experienced breathing problems and went to the hospital.

“We are saddened to hear the unexpected passing of Ambridge Borough’s Interim Police Chief Mark Romutis,” said the Beaver County Commissioners in a statement. “We extend our condolences to his family, friends, co-workers, and the Ambridge community in general. This is a difficult time for all Beaver County’s law enforcement agencies, and with the loss of two leaders in such a short period of time, we extend our sympathy and continued support to all of them as well.”

Romutis was voted interim Chief of Police in August of 2018 after James Mann had been suspended without pay due to charges of fraud, theft, and harassment, according to the Beaver County Times.

No further details have yet been made available.