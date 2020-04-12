BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 21,655
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:2-Alarm Fire, Brentwood, Local News


BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Several fire crews and medics are responding to a fire in a Brentwood apartment building.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

The apartment building is on the 3300 block of Brownsville Road. Paramedics are treating several people. There is currently no confirmation on how many people were inside. Red Cross of Greater PA is currently en route to assist victims. The fire was reported around 9:42 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments