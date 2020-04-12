Comments
BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Several fire crews and medics are responding to a fire in a Brentwood apartment building.
The apartment building is on the 3300 block of Brownsville Road. Paramedics are treating several people. There is currently no confirmation on how many people were inside. Red Cross of Greater PA is currently en route to assist victims. The fire was reported around 9:42 a.m.
We are currently en route to the 3300 Block of Brownsville Road in Brentwood Borough to assist multiple families affected by this morning’s fire.
— Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) April 12, 2020
