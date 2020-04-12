BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 21,655
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Dr. Rachel Levine


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,178 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, in addition to 13 more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 22,833.

The total number of deaths statewide now totals 507.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments