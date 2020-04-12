BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 21,655
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – New Castle Police have filed homicide charges against Juan Aviles Suarez.

Suarez is being charged with the shooting and killing of Eiram Alfonso Santiago-Hernandez.

Photo Credit: New Castle Police

The shooting took place on Thursday, April 9 around 8:00 p.m. near Pin Oak Drive in the Oak Leaf Gardens Housing Complex.

Police are currently searching for Suarez.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Castle Police at 724-656-9300.

