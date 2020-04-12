Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – New Castle Police have filed homicide charges against Juan Aviles Suarez.
Suarez is being charged with the shooting and killing of Eiram Alfonso Santiago-Hernandez.
The shooting took place on Thursday, April 9 around 8:00 p.m. near Pin Oak Drive in the Oak Leaf Gardens Housing Complex.
Police are currently searching for Suarez.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Castle Police at 724-656-9300.
