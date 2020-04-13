Comments
“This page will be regularly updated with information of public interest,” the webpage said.
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have added a new page about the coronavirus impact in Pennsylvania on their website.
We’ve added a new page to our public website with information on the department’s response to COVID-19. Find the latest enforcement data, crime stats, staffing info, etc. here: https://t.co/03qZdvFqfw
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 13, 2020
The new webpage details statistics, staffing, statewide response and state trooper enforcement of business closures and the stay-at-home order. There are also links to the state health department and state police press releases.
