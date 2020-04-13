BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 22,833
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have added a new page about the coronavirus impact in Pennsylvania on their website.

The new webpage details statistics, staffing, statewide response and state trooper enforcement of business closures and the stay-at-home order. There are also links to the state health department and state police press releases.

“This page will be regularly updated with information of public interest,” the webpage said.

