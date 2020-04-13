Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue says it is offering emergency boarding and telemedicine appointments for pet owners who sick with coronavirus.
On Monday, Humane Animal Rescue said it is expanding programs to increase support for those impacted by the virus.
Humane Animal Rescue says the boarding is available for pet owners who are sick with coronavirus while telemedicine and medication delivery are now options for owners.
“Both dogs & cats will be accepted into the 14-day emergency boarding program,” Humane Animal Rescue said on Facebook. “These animals will be housed in areas away from our current residents, with dedicated HVAC systems as a precaution.”
Call the Pet Helpline at 412-345-0348 for more information on pet boarding.
You must log in to post a comment.