PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bill regarding the status of non-essential business is set to be voted on Tuesday in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

It will be almost four weeks since ‘non-essential’ businesses have been open in Pennsylvania.

This move has made a huge impact on employment in the state, and now there’s a bill led by Republican lawmakers that could allow some to go back to work.

State Bill 613 would follow more of the federal guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It would allow those in private and public construction to reopen — but they must follow the guidelines in keeping safe.

These guidelines include having the proper personal protective equipment and maintaining social distancing.

Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai, of Allegheny County is pushing for the passing of the bill.

Turzai says that other states with stay-at-home orders have allowed exemptions such as construction work.

Meanwhile, Pa. Governor Tom Wolf and his administration have said the reason for closing the tens of thousands of non-essential businesses is to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19.

They’re also in the process of reviewing the many waivers submitted to their office.

The House of Representatives will be voting on the bill on Tuesday.