FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman who went missing in Fayette County.
Police say that 30-year old Karissa Nicola went for a walk along East Main Street in New Salem on Friday.
Police say that Nicola never showed up to her destination and hasn’t been heard from since then.
Police say that Nicola has several tattoos and piercings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PA State Police Uniontown barracks.
